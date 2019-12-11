The 10 Worst Movies of the Decade

The “Hollywood Reporter” has a list of the worst movies of the DECADE . . . and it includes FIVE movies starring ADAM SANDLER, who might get an Oscar nomination this year for his new movie “Uncut Gems”.

Here are the ones they came up with, in alphabetical order:

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” (2012) The collective work of Adam Sandler . . . They specifically call out these five: “Just Go with It” (2011), “Jack and Jill” (2011), “That’s My Boy” (2012), “The Cobbler” (2014), and “Pixels” (2015). “Cowboys and Aliens” (2011) “The Emoji Movie” (2017) The “Fifty Shades” trilogy . . . “Fifty Shades of Grey” (2015), “Fifty Shades Darker” (2017), and “Fifty Shades Freed” (2018). The “Human Centipede” trilogy . . . released in 2010, 2011, and 2015. “The Last Airbender” (2010) “Movie 43” (2013) “This Means War” (2012) “Valentine’s Day” (2010)

(HollywoodReporter.com has little write-ups on each.)