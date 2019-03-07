The Average Mom Spends 577 Hours Per Year Attending Sports and School Events for her Kids

A new study by OnePoll reveals that the average mom spends 112 days of her child’s adolescence watching them play sports. Other findings:

– the average mom spends 47 days driving her children around from ages 4 to 16 (one hour and 36 minutes per week)

– the average mom spends 577 hours per year attending sports and school events for her kids

– the average mom sits through 5 hours of school plays and assemblies each year

– the average mom hears “I love you” twice per day from her children (8,788 times over the course of their childhood)

– the average mom receives 15 cuddles per week (10,140 cuddles throughout the course of a childhood)