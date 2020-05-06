The Cops Handcuffed a Woman in a Stormtrooper Costume Holding a Toy Gun for a “Star Wars” Day Event

As you saw from 90% of the posts on social media on Monday, it was “Star Wars” Day . . . “May the 4th be with you” and all that.

Well . . . it sure backfired HARD for a pop culture theme restaurant called Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.

To celebrate “Star Wars” Day, one of their female employees dressed in a full Stormtrooper outfit to wander around on the street to try to drum up business.

Well . . . she was holding a toy Stormtrooper blaster gun. And a few people saw that and CALLED THE COPS. Apparently they mistook it for a real gun, even though the woman was in full costume.

The cops came, pulled real guns on her, pushed her to the ground, handcuffed her, and put her in a police car.

It took about an hour before everything was sorted out and she was released without any charges.

The owner of the restaurant says he’s been talking with the employee’s family about potentially taking action against the cops. (RD News Now)