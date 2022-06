The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is Coming to Houston!

NOW!…the most ELECTRIFYING, EXPLOSIVE and mesmerizing MUSICAL FORCE IN North america returns to HOUSTON, TEXAS!!

The Number One Selling Solo Artist in U.S. History With 157 Million Records Sold!

LAST STADIUM CONCERT DATE IN NORTH AMERICA!!!

GARTH BROOKS

Saturday, August 6th 7:00 PM

NRG STADIUM

HOUSTON TX

Presented by Amazon Music

FIRST TIME THE GARTH BROOKS TOUR HAS BEEN IN HOUSTON IN OVER 7 YEARS!!!

FIRST TIME THE GARTH BROOKS TOUR HAS PLAYED NRG STADIUM!!!

OVER 140,000 FANS SAW THE LAST HOUSTON TOUR APPEARANCE!!

RIGHT NOW OVER 77 CITIES HAVE ALL TIME ATTENDANCE RECORDS!!!

TICKETS ON SALE

Friday, June 24th *

10:00AM CT SHARP!

8 ticket limit!!

In-The-Round Seating

ONLY 3 Ways to Buy :

1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

*No advance box office sales.

ALL SEATS RESERVED

TICKET PRICE: $98.95 ALL INCLUSIVE

*PURCHASER ASSUMES COVID RISK

*ALL COVID RULES APPLY