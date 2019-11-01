The Happy Meal Turns 40, and McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Retro Toys Including McNugget Characters and a Beanie Baby

The McDonald’s Happy Meal turns 40 this year and they’re celebrating by bringing back retro toys!

In honor of the anniversary, McDonald’s is bringing back RETRO TOYS in their Happy Meals . . . but only from next Thursday through next Sunday.

If you buy a Happy Meal, you’ll get one of 17 classic McDonald’s Happy Meal toys . . . some of which sell for big bucks on eBay today.

The toys include the cowboy, fireman, and mailman McNuggets . . . the hamburger that turns into a robot . . . Grimace . . . the Hamburglar . . . a Power Ranger . . . “Space Jam” Bugs Bunny . . . Patti the Platypus BEANIE BABY . . .

A “101 Dalmatians” toy . . . a Tamagotchi . . . My Little Pony . . . Furby . . . Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse . . . and Hello Kitty. (USA Today)