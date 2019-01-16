The Internets are upset with this new Gillette ad

The shaving brand Gillette recently launched a new ad campaign in response to the #MeToo movement. Their new commercial asks men to hold themselves to a higher standard and call out other men when they act inappropriately towards women. Many are calling for a boycott of Gillette for using hot-button phrases like “toxic masculinity” and for showing men in a negative light.

Women are also blasting Gillette because their female razors cost more than men’s razors.

The Internet reacts ..

‘I love the fact that people who need ‘Venus’ leg and armpit shavers (marketed solely to women) pay three times as much for Gillette razors so they can finally have positive ad campaigns’.

‘If Gillette really want to make a change perhaps they could start by looking at their pink ‘Venus’ range for women’ and suggested their range costs more than the like for like male versions.