The Most Iconic Hairdo of All Time is Elvis Presleys Quiff

A survey asked 2,000 adults who they thought had the MOST ICONIC hairstyle of all time . . . and ELVIS PRESLEY’s “QUIFF” came out on top, with almost one-third of the vote. (“Quiff” just means the hair is brushed up and backward from the forehead.)

1. Elvis Presley – quiff

2. Amy Winehouse – beehive

3. Bob Marley – dreadlocks

4. Jennifer Aniston – the ‘Rachel’ cut

5. Audrey Hepburn – Breakfast at Tiffany’s beehive

6. The Beatles – the Mop Top

7. Marilyn Monroe – blonde curls

8. John Travolta – Grease quiff

9. Princess Leia – ‘cinnamon buns’

10. Farrah Fawcett – golden flicks

11. Twiggy – elfin cropped cut

12. Sinead O’Connor – shaved

13. Princess Diana – feathered pageboy cut

14. David Beckham – Mohawk

15. Ariana Grande – long, straight ponytail

16. David Beckham – blonde curtains

17. Bo Derek – cornrows

18. Britney Spears – ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ pigtails

19. Diana Ross – afro

20. James Dean – high top, tight sides

21. Kevin Keegan – mullet

22. Grace Jones – the flattop

23. Kylie Minogue – 80s perm

24. Whoopi Goldberg – dreadlocks

25. Olivia Newton’s John – blonde curls in Grease

26. Mia Farrow – short pixie cut

27. Brigitte Bardot – messy bedhead

28. Eminem – bleach blonde short cut

29. Kate Middleton – soft brunette curls

30. Jacqueline Kennedy – bouffant

31. Lady Gaga – big bow

32. Halle Berry – pixie cut

33. Ed Sheeran – messy look

34. Julia Roberts – long voluminous curls

35. Tina Turner – large straight haircut

36. Vivienne Westwood – punk orange

37. Leonardo DiCaprio – curtains as Jack in Titanic

38. Kurt Cobain – messy, grungy look

39. Victoria Beckham – the ‘Pob’

40. Harry Styles – messy style

41. Emma Bunton ‘Baby Spice’ – blonde bunches

42. Queen Elizabeth – tight, perfectly coiffed

43. Emma Watson – Pixie cut

44. Keith Flint – coloured spikes

45. George Clooney – neat side parting

46. Russell Brand – dark, flyaway hair

47. Raquel Welch – big volume

48. Holly Willoughby – sleek curls

49. Dita Von Teese – burlesque glamour style

50. Liam Gallagher – thick layered hair