The Most Iconic Hairdo of All Time is Elvis Presleys Quiff

A survey asked 2,000 adults who they thought had the MOST ICONIC hairstyle of all time . . . and ELVIS PRESLEY’s “QUIFF” came out on top, with almost one-third of the vote. (“Quiff” just means the hair is brushed up and backward from the forehead.)
1. Elvis Presley – quiff
2. Amy Winehouse – beehive
3. Bob Marley – dreadlocks
4. Jennifer Aniston – the ‘Rachel’ cut
5. Audrey Hepburn – Breakfast at Tiffany’s beehive
6. The Beatles – the Mop Top
7. Marilyn Monroe – blonde curls
8. John Travolta – Grease quiff
9. Princess Leia – ‘cinnamon buns’
10. Farrah Fawcett – golden flicks
11. Twiggy – elfin cropped cut
12. Sinead O’Connor – shaved
13. Princess Diana – feathered pageboy cut
14. David Beckham – Mohawk
15. Ariana Grande – long, straight ponytail
16. David Beckham – blonde curtains
17. Bo Derek – cornrows
18. Britney Spears – ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ pigtails
19. Diana Ross – afro
20. James Dean – high top, tight sides
21. Kevin Keegan – mullet
22. Grace Jones – the flattop
23. Kylie Minogue – 80s perm
24. Whoopi Goldberg – dreadlocks
25. Olivia Newton’s John – blonde curls in Grease
26. Mia Farrow – short pixie cut
27. Brigitte Bardot – messy bedhead
28. Eminem – bleach blonde short cut
29. Kate Middleton – soft brunette curls
30. Jacqueline Kennedy – bouffant
31. Lady Gaga – big bow
32. Halle Berry – pixie cut
33. Ed Sheeran – messy look
34. Julia Roberts – long voluminous curls
35. Tina Turner – large straight haircut
36. Vivienne Westwood – punk orange
37. Leonardo DiCaprio – curtains as Jack in Titanic
38. Kurt Cobain – messy, grungy look
39. Victoria Beckham – the ‘Pob’
40. Harry Styles – messy style
41. Emma Bunton ‘Baby Spice’ – blonde bunches
42. Queen Elizabeth – tight, perfectly coiffed
43. Emma Watson – Pixie cut
44. Keith Flint – coloured spikes
45. George Clooney – neat side parting
46. Russell Brand – dark, flyaway hair
47. Raquel Welch – big volume
48. Holly Willoughby – sleek curls
49. Dita Von Teese – burlesque glamour style
50. Liam Gallagher – thick layered hair