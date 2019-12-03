The Most Popular Baby Names of 2019

The most popular baby names of 2019 are in, and if you want a child who sounds like a 19th century British aristocrat, what a year it was for you.

BabyNames.com calculated the most popular names of the year based on how often expecting parents added them to their “favorites” list.

The top 10 names for boys are: Liam . . . Oliver . . . Theodore . . . Declan . . . Henry . . . Owen . . . Finn . . . Caleb . . . Emmett . . . and Benjamin.

And the top 10 names for girls are: Charlotte . . . Amelia . . . Violet . . . Aria . . . Aurora . . . Ava . . . Olivia . . . Vivian . . . Hazel . . . and Nora.

(Yahoo Finance)

(Here’s a list with the 100 most popular baby names for boys and girls . . . and here are the top names by state.)