The Most Popular Way to Order a Steak Is . . . Well Done?

According to a new survey, believe it or not, the most popular way to order steaks in this country is well done!

24% of people say it’s their favorite way to order. It just beat out medium-rare, which got 23% of the vote.

16% go medium-well . . . 13% pick medium . . . 11% want rare . . . and 2% order BLUE RARE, which is even rarer than rare.

Women are almost 50% more likely to order a steak well done than men.

The survey also found that the most popular way to cook burgers is also well done. 40% of people say that’s how they like their burgers.

20% said medium-well . . . 17% said medium . . . 12% said medium-rare . . . and 2% like their burgers rare.