The Reason the Marriage Rate is Down is Women Don’t Want No Scrubs

A new study out of Cornell University in New York has a theory for why marriage rates have been steadily dropping.

And basically, the answer is . . . women don’t want no scrubs.

The researchers found the main reason women aren’t getting married is there aren’t enough, quote, “economically-attractive men.”

When the researchers asked women to describe their dream husband, he had an average income 58% higher than the average real single man . . . was 30% more likely to have a job . . . and was 19% more likely to have a college degree.

Quote, “Most American women hope to marry but the current shortages of . . . men with a stable job and a good income make this increasingly difficult, especially in the current gig economy of unstable, low-paying service jobs.”

“Marriage is still based on love, but it also is fundamentally an economic transaction. Many young men today have little to bring to the marriage bargain.”