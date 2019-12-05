The Ten Worst Gifts You Can Give Someone

A new survey found the three most important keys to giving a thoughtful gift are the sentiment behind it . . . how useful the gift is . . . and whether or not it has a personalized touch. But here’s the part of the poll we liked best . . .
They also asked people to rank the WORST possible gifts you can get. And the #1 answer was “there’s no such thing as a bad gift” . . . which is total nonsense. Here are the ten ACTUAL worst gifts you can get, according to the survey . . .
- Shower gel.
- Popcorn.
- Socks.
- A collection of lotions.
- A coffee mug.
- Liquor.
- Tea.
- A candle.
- A photo calendar.
- Coffee. The poll also asked people about specific bad gifts they’ve gotten. The lowlights include a didgeridoo . . . a huge rubber ducky . . . a paperclip necklace . . . aluminum flip-flops . . . and a box of corks. (OnePoll)