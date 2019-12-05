Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

The Ten Worst Gifts You Can Give Someone

Dec 5, 2019

A new survey found the three most important keys to giving a thoughtful gift are the sentiment behind it . . . how useful the gift is . . . and whether or not it has a personalized touch.  But here’s the part of the poll we liked best . . .

They also asked people to rank the WORST possible gifts you can get.  And the #1 answer was “there’s no such thing as a bad gift” . . . which is total nonsense.  Here are the ten ACTUAL worst gifts you can get, according to the survey . . .

  1. Shower gel.
  2. Popcorn.
  3. Socks.
  4. A collection of lotions.
  5. A coffee mug.
  6. Liquor.
  7. Tea.
  8. A candle.
  9. A photo calendar.
  10. Coffee. The poll also asked people about specific bad gifts they’ve gotten.  The lowlights include a didgeridoo . . . a huge rubber ducky . . . a paperclip necklace . . . aluminum flip-flops . . . and a box of corks.  (OnePoll)