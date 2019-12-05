The Ten Worst Gifts You Can Give Someone

A new survey found the three most important keys to giving a thoughtful gift are the sentiment behind it . . . how useful the gift is . . . and whether or not it has a personalized touch. But here’s the part of the poll we liked best . . .

They also asked people to rank the WORST possible gifts you can get. And the #1 answer was “there’s no such thing as a bad gift” . . . which is total nonsense. Here are the ten ACTUAL worst gifts you can get, according to the survey . . .