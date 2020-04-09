The Top Things Kids Get in Easter Baskets Include Candy, Crafts, and Cash

In case you haven’t heard, the Easter Bunny was declared an “essential worker” this week. So Easter is STILL ON, by and large. A new study looked at the top things kids get in their Easter baskets. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

A chocolate bunny. 58% of Easter baskets normally have one in there. Individually wrapped candy. Arts and crafts stuff. Loose, chewy candy. Stuffed animals. Gift cards. Coloring books. Crayons or markers. Cold hard CASH. (The Easter Bunny might be reining that in a little bit this year. Times are tough.) New clothes for spring.

