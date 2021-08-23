The Woodlands native serves at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Woodlands, Texas, native serves at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Airman John James joined the Navy one year ago. Today, James serves as an aviation electrician’s mate.

“I joined the Navy for school and many different things,” said James. “I wanted to experience the world outside of Houston and to do something different. My grandpa was an inspiration to me. He was a Marine, and I had never gotten to know him. I carry on his name.”

