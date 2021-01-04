The Woodlands Sailor fires machine gun during live-fire exercise aboard U.S. Navy warship

INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 30, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Rebekah Heller, from The Woodlands, Texas, fires an M2HB .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

