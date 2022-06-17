The Woodlands Township celebrates Independence Day with Red, Hot and Blue Festival

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (June 10, 2022) – Residents in The Woodlands will have the opportunity to celebrate American’s Independence freedom with a variety of festivities and fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

The 2022 holiday schedule offers entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy, beginning with the Star-Spangled Salute on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

On Sunday, July 3, at 8:30 p.m., The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion welcomes Houston Symphony Orchestra to the Main Stage for the Star-Spangled Salute, sponsored by the Howard Hughes Corporation. Tickets are not required for this free event. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Please visit www.woodlandscenter.org for more information.

Festivities continue on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 9 a.m. with the South County Fourth of July Parade in The Woodlands Town Center. The 1.3-mile parade features marching bands, fire engines, clowns, floats and more! Please note the roads will be closed during the parade. For parade map and more details please visit www.4thofjulyparade.org.

After the Parade, Red, Hot & Pool offers a fun cool down at all Township pools from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The lifeguards at each pool will provide fun activities from noon to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will also be available while supplies last. Red, Hot & Pool 2022 is presented by Kroger. Please note, daily fees will apply for residents and non-residents. Entry is free for season pool pass holders.

The celebration will continue into the evening with the 25th annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival featuring entertainment at five locations in The Woodlands from 6 to 10 p.m. All locations, with the exception of Hughes Landing, will feature strolling entertainment and concessions.

Northshore Park will feature musical entertainment by Johnny and the Spinsations. Please be advised, Northshore Park vehicular access will be affected on the following dates for the event. For the most up to date information regarding access, residents should visit www.redhotblue.org: July 2 through 3: Limited, minimal vehicular traffic for additional set-up. July 4: No vehicular access for safety and security. July 5: Reopening with limited vehicular access.

Town Green Park will have two stages for music from Rock Hound and Redd Sky Band.

Waterway Square Park will include live music by Time Warp and the Fourth of July Parade Awards at 7 p.m.

Rob Fleming Park will have live music by Common Ground. Due to limited parking in the Rob Fleming Park area, residents are encouraged to walk or bike to the event.

Hughes Landing will feature musical entertainment from John Barraza Project.

The annual celebration will culminate with an 18-minute Fireworks Extravaganza at approximately 9:30 p.m. with four launch locations. Residents can enjoy both the sights and sounds of the fireworks extravaganza by tuning into KSTAR Country 99.7 FM, which will broadcast the choreographed patriotic soundtrack for the 2022 event.

Adjacent to Northshore Park: Primary fireworks display near Lake Woodlands.

Town Green Park: Secondary close-proximity (special effects) display. Please note there may be limited visibility of the primary display at Town Green Park due to trees and buildings.

Waterway Square District: Fireworks display near Timberloch Place and Waterway Avenue.

Rob Fleming Park: Fireworks display in the Village of Creekside Park.

Coolers, picnic baskets and lawn chairs are permitted. A variety of concessions and beverages will be available for purchase. Glass, oversized beach umbrellas and pop-up tents are prohibited.

The Red, Hot & Blue celebration is sponsored by Waste Management, The Howard Hughes Corporation® and America’s ER + Urgent Care.

Vendor applications are still being accepted for the event. Applications are due by Friday, June 24, 2022, and available at www.redhotblue.org. For more details, updates and parking information, please visit www.redhotblue.org or follow The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/townshipparksandrec.

As the Fourth of July holiday nears, residents are reminded that The Woodlands Covenants strictly prohibit the sale or use of home fireworks and sparklers of any kind in The Woodlands neighborhoods.

For more information about The Woodlands Township, please visit www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov or call 281-210-3800.