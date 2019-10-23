The World’s Scariest Haunted House Has a $20,000 Prize If You Finish . . . But No One Ever Has

So you’ve conquered all the haunted houses around here and you’re ready for a challenge? THIS is a challenge.

There’s a haunted house in Summertown, Tennessee called McKamey Manor. And it may be the world’s SCARIEST haunted house.

If you make it through, you get a $20,000 prize. But . . . NO ONE’S ever made it through.

Why is it so scary? It uses hypnotism to play MIND GAMES with people. Or, more accurately, to psychologically TORTURE them. And it messes with them so much that they ALL wind up saying the phrase to get out: “You really don’t want to do this.”

If you’re interested in trying, you need to sign a 40-page waiver, complete a physical, pass a drug test, prove you have medical insurance, and pass a background check. You also have to watch a two-hour video montage of people quitting.

But the price of admission is just a bag of dog food.

(UPI)