There’s Been Another Bigfoot Sighting in Washington . . . But This One Was Caught on an Official State Camera

Bigfoot sightings happen in Washington state a lot. A LOT. But it’s pretty rare that the one doing the spotting is the GOVERNMENT.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released a video and some still shots from one of its cameras last week that showed a mysterious, shadowy figure walking across the tree line on a snowy road.

So is it Bigfoot? There’s no word if the state is going to launch a full investigation, but, you know, probably.

