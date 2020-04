Tim McGraw Wants Your Mom for His Next Video

TIM MCGRAW wants YOUR MOM in his next video.

There’s a post on Tim’s website saying he’s looking for clips of moms to use in a compilation video. The clips can be old videos, new videos, video calls, or even . . . if your mom has passed . . . a video of you remembering her in a special way.

Submissions are due by THIS Friday. (Hit up TimMcGraw.com for more details and tips . . . like “film with your cell phone horizontally / sideways.”)