Tomball German Christmas Market, Tomball, TX, December 9 – 11, 2022

An estimated 160 unique and interesting street vendors will line Market and S. Walnut Streets, selling German Heritage items, arts and crafts, and much more.



?Tomball, TX – Come and enjoy the family-friendly ambience of the Tomball German Christmas Market – Gemütlichkeit – of this unique music/street festival with three stages of live music and an open-air market along with antique shops in the old town area. On Friday, December 9th from 6:00 PM until 10:00 PM, shop street vendors and enjoy various performances. Saturday, December 10th from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM begins with the parade at 11 AM, followed by our famous “tapping of the keg” and Willkommen ceremony for German exchange students and their Tomball host families, and official opening ceremonies for the festival. Join us again on Sunday, December 11th from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM for more festivities.

The Tomball German Christmas Market is held twice a year, located on the old downtown streets of Tomball, Texas, near 201 S. Elm St., Main St. and Market St. (77375).

This is the area’s largest festival celebrating the heritage of the original German families that settled this area beginning in 1840. It is a music/street festival celebrating German and ethnic heritage with 4 stages of live music performances “happy music for happy people,” special contests, ethnic and festival food, beer, wine, street vendors, all kinds of German souvenirs and clothing, arts, crafts, antiques, Heritage Center, carnival, pony ride, petting zoo, strolling music makers, street performers, and much, more.

Admission, parking and shuttle are free. A free shuttle is provided Saturday 10am-10:30pm & Sunday 10am-6:30pm.

