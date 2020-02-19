Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Top 10 Parenting WINS…..

Feb 18, 2020

A new survey asked parents what they consider “parenting wins.”  And they REALLY show just how challenging every single little aspect of parenting truly is.

The top 10 “wins” are:

Getting your child to eat their vegetables . . . keeping your child quiet and occupied at the grocery store . . . getting your child to finish a meal without whining . . . getting your child to eat a healthy snack . . . getting your child to ask for a healthy snack . . .

Keeping your child quiet and occupied on a long car ride . . . getting your child to finish their homework . . . getting your child to bed without a tantrum . . . bathing your child without a tantrum . . . and distracting your kid as you pass the toy aisle at a store. 