Top 10 Parenting WINS…..

A new survey asked parents what they consider “parenting wins.” And they REALLY show just how challenging every single little aspect of parenting truly is. The top 10 “wins” are: Getting your child to eat their vegetables . . . keeping your child quiet and occupied at the grocery store . . . getting your child to finish a meal without whining . . . getting your child to eat a healthy snack . . . getting your child to ask for a healthy snack . . . Keeping your child quiet and occupied on a long car ride . . . getting your child to finish their homework . . . getting your child to bed without a tantrum . . . bathing your child without a tantrum . . . and distracting your kid as you pass the toy aisle at a store.