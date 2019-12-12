TOP CHRISTMAS MOVIE MOMENTS … according to Tubi

TOP CHRISTMAS MOVIE MOMENTS … according to a new survey of 2,000 people by the streaming service Tubi

1. Kids decorate the Christmas tree for Charlie Brown (A Charlie Brown Christmas)

2. The leg lamp, “It’s fra-gee-le!” (A Christmas Story)

3. “You’ll shoot your eye out!” (A Christmas Story)

4. Schwartz gets his tongue stuck to the flagpole (A Christmas Story)

5. Dancing during rehearsal (A Charlie Brown Christmas)

6. Cindy Lou Who sings “Where Are You Christmas?” (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

7. “When Christmas Comes to Town” (The Polar Express)

8. “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!” (Home Alone)

9. “You’re a mean one, Mister Grinch” (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

10. George Bailey running home and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas (It’s a Wonderful Life)