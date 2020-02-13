Top songs that will set the mood for Valentine’s Day……
by Jay Morgan | Feb 13, 2020 | Featured |
The Big Question is Do you agree with it?
A survey by Joe magazine reveals that listening to heavy metal or rap music while in the bedroom is a major turnoff.
Top 10 Mood Setters according to Deezer
Let’s Get It On – Marvin Gaye
Love to Love You Baby – Donna Summer
Skin – Rihanna
Drunk in Love – Beyoncé
Sexy Back – Justin Timberlake
Love Me Like You Do – Ellie Goulding
Lollipop – Lil Wayne
Need You Tonight – INXS
Magic – Coldplay
The magazine has posted a list of the top 10 artists whose music kills the mood in the bedroom
1. Kanye West
2. Justin Bieber
3. 50 Cent
4. Eminem
5. Jay Z
?6. Iggy Azalea
7. Lady Gaga
?8. McFly
9. Skepta
10. System of a Down