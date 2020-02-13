Top songs that will set the mood for Valentine’s Day……

The Big Question is Do you agree with it? A survey by Joe magazine reveals that listening to heavy metal or rap music while in the bedroom is a major turnoff. Top 10 Mood Setters according to Deezer Let’s Get It On – Marvin Gaye

Love to Love You Baby – Donna Summer

Skin – Rihanna

Drunk in Love – Beyoncé

Sexy Back – Justin Timberlake

Love Me Like You Do – Ellie Goulding

Lollipop – Lil Wayne

Need You Tonight – INXS

Magic – Coldplay The magazine has posted a list of the top 10 artists whose music kills the mood in the bedroom 1. Kanye West

2. Justin Bieber

3. 50 Cent

4. Eminem

5. Jay Z

?6. Iggy Azalea

7. Lady Gaga

?8. McFly

9. Skepta

10. System of a Down