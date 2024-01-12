Trace Adkins concert on Friday, January 19th, is being rescheduled to Friday, September 6th

The Trace Adkins concert at Will Rogers Auditorium on Friday, January 19th, 2024 is being rescheduled to Friday, September 6th, 2024. All tickets for the original date will be honored for the September 6th show. Fans who are unable to attend the new date can request a refund at the point of purchase.

Please read below a message from Trace:

Hey Fort Worth,

Trace Adkins here.

I have some news to share. I took a nasty fall at my farm and broke my leg. As much as I wanted to play for y’all, I’m postponing my show in Fort Worth on January 19, 2024. The new date will be September 6, 2024. Hope to see y’all there.

I don’t take these decisions lightly, but even a tough ol’ cowboy like me finds it prudent to follow the advice of doctors and surgeons with an injury this serious. Rest assured…I will soon be firing up the buses, and the boys and I will be coming to your hometown.

Thank you for all your prayers and support.

-Trace