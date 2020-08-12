Turkey Dinner-Flavored Candy Corn Is on Sale from Brach’s

Doesn’t Brach’s know there are tons of people out there who ALREADY think candy corn is nasty?

Brach’s created a new flavor of candy corn this year, which people have started spotting at Walgreens locations around the country. And the flavor is . . . TURKEY DINNER.

The candy corn in each bag has all different flavors including: Green beans . . . roasted turkey . . . cranberry sauce . . . ginger glazed carrots . . . sweet potato pie . . . and stuffing. (People)