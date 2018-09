Universal Building Materials Giveaway

Universal Building Materials understands there are still families that are putting their lives together after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. If you know a person or a family that needs a little help, nominate them to win a $500 gift certificate to Universal Building Materials Today.

Nominations will be September 3rd- September 6th, Drawing on September 7th.

To nominate, email promotions@kstarcountry.com with the Subject “HARVEY”, or visit Facebook.com/KstarCountry