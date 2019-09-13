USA Today ranked the 100 best NFL Quarterbacks of all time

To celebrate the 100th year of the NFL, “USA Today” ranked the 100 best NFL quarterbacks of all time.

They used some data to narrow the field, but then made personal calls to move names up and down the list.

Here’s the Top 20:

Tom Brady Joe Montana Peyton Manning Brett Favre Drew Brees John Elway Johnny Unitas Dan Marino Bart Starr Roger Staubach Steve Young Terry Bradshaw Fran Tarkenton Aaron Rodgers Jim Kelly Troy Aikman Kurt Warner Ben Roethlisberger Dan Fouts Warren Moon

(Hit up USAToday.com to see the whole list.)