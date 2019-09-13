Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

USA Today ranked the 100 best NFL Quarterbacks of all time

To celebrate the 100th year of the NFL, “USA Today” ranked the 100 best NFL quarterbacks of all time.

They used some data to narrow the field, but then made personal calls to move names up and down the list.

Here’s the Top 20:

  1. Tom Brady
  2. Joe Montana
  3. Peyton Manning
  4. Brett Favre
  5. Drew Brees
  6. John Elway
  7. Johnny Unitas
  8. Dan Marino
  9. Bart Starr
  10. Roger Staubach
  11. Steve Young
  12. Terry Bradshaw
  13. Fran Tarkenton
  14. Aaron Rodgers
  15. Jim Kelly
  16. Troy Aikman
  17. Kurt Warner
  18. Ben Roethlisberger
  19. Dan Fouts
  20. Warren Moon

