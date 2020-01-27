Vermont Might Be the First State to Allow Emojis on License Plates

“Hello, officer. Yes, I’d like to report a bank robbery. I got a great look at the license plate on the getaway car. It’s J-3-K-laughing face-red heart-woman with scissors cutting her hair-9-P.”

There’s a bill in the Vermont House of Representatives right now that would let people use EMOJIS on their license plates.

They would be the first U.S. state to allow them if the bill passes.

Vermont’s plan would let people choose from six emojis for their plates, but they didn’t say which ones would make the list.

Last year, Queensland, Australia became the first place in the world to allow emojis on license plates. The five emojis they allowed are: The “laugh out loud” face, the “wink” face, the “sunglasses” face, “heart eyes,” and the “smile” emoji.