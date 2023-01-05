VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 4709 HOSTS FIRST ANNUAL “RED, WHITE, & BOOTS” GALA

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 4709 HOSTS

FIRST ANNUAL “RED, WHITE, & BOOTS” GALA

Conroe, TX, January 2, 2023–VFW Post 4709 is hosting their first annual “Red, White, and Boots”

fundraising gala on February 23, 2023 at the North Montgomery County Community Center, 600

Gerald Street, Willis, Texas.

Since their inception in 1945, Montgomery County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4709 has been

serving all Veterans, their families, and the whole community with pride and honor. However,

numerous variables have made it difficult for them to continue their mission and programs. COVID,

inflation, very costly repairs to their aging infrastructure, and many others have strained their ability to

raise the necessary funds to continue their mission and provide the programs that mean so much to

us all.

Their mission is to foster camaraderie among United States Veterans of overseas conflicts, to serve

Veterans, the military, our communities, and to advocate on behalf of all Veterans. Their vision is to

ensure that Veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and

are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of this great country.

VFW Post 4709 provides financial relief, homeless intervention, suicide awareness and mental health

partnerships, advocacy, benefit assistance, scholarships, community awards, and support to

struggling Veterans and families in their community.