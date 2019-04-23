What-a-Promposal

Stayton Thompson recently asked his girlfriend to prom by changing the marquee at the Belton, Texas Whataburger where she works. The sign read, ”Natasha join me for Whataprom”. Natasha walked into work without noticing the sign. Her manager then asked her to change the marquee before she noticed her boyfriend’s message. He presented her with flowers and balloons before she accepted the promposal.