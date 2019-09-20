What are the Saddest Moments in TV History

The site BoomstickComics.com put out a list of the saddest moments in TV history. There are 14, and they’re listed in no particular order. Here are a few highlights . . . (Warning: There are OLD SPOILERS ahead.)
- “How I Met Your Mother”, when Marshall is struggling with his possible infertility, and then finds out that his dad had a heart attack and died.
- “Cheers”, when Coach confronts his daughter Lisa, and forbids her from marrying Roy, because he doesn’t treat her right.
- “Buffy, the Vampire Slayer”, when Buffy discovers that her mother had suddenly died from a brain aneurysm, and she wasn’t able to save her.
- “Happy Days”, when Richie almost dies in a motorcycle accident. There’s a moment when Fonzie comes to see him in the hospital alone, and breaks down.
- “The Simpsons”, when Homer reunites with his mother, who he thought died when he was a baby. But she isn’t able to stay long, before disappearing again.
- “Game of Thrones”, when Hodor died, while ‘holding the door.’
- “Lost”, when Charlie died while shutting down the mechanical device that was blocking transmissions to the island. He also sacrificed himself to save Desmond.
- “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, when Will is abandoned by his father for a second time . . . leading to an emotional moment between Will and Uncle Phil.
See the full list here –> https://boomstickcomics.com/2019/09/the-saddest-moments-in-tv-history/