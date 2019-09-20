What are the Saddest Moments in TV History

The site BoomstickComics.com put out a list of the saddest moments in TV history. There are 14, and they’re listed in no particular order. Here are a few highlights . . . (Warning: There are OLD SPOILERS ahead.)

“How I Met Your Mother”, when Marshall is struggling with his possible infertility, and then finds out that his dad had a heart attack and died. “Cheers”, when Coach confronts his daughter Lisa, and forbids her from marrying Roy, because he doesn’t treat her right. “Buffy, the Vampire Slayer”, when Buffy discovers that her mother had suddenly died from a brain aneurysm, and she wasn’t able to save her. “Happy Days”, when Richie almost dies in a motorcycle accident. There’s a moment when Fonzie comes to see him in the hospital alone, and breaks down. “The Simpsons”, when Homer reunites with his mother, who he thought died when he was a baby. But she isn’t able to stay long, before disappearing again. “Game of Thrones”, when Hodor died, while ‘holding the door.’ “Lost”, when Charlie died while shutting down the mechanical device that was blocking transmissions to the island. He also sacrificed himself to save Desmond. “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, when Will is abandoned by his father for a second time . . . leading to an emotional moment between Will and Uncle Phil.

See the full list here –> https://boomstickcomics.com/2019/09/the-saddest-moments-in-tv-history/