Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

What would it cost to buy everything from the 12 Days of Christmas Song? Here’s the breakdown…..

by | Dec 6, 2019 | Featured |

PNC Financial Services recently released their annual list of the cost of everything in the song.  And the total this year is . . . $38,993.59.  That’s up just $67.56 from last year.

(And that’s just if you buy everything once.  If you buy things over and over like the song says, you’ll need $170,298.03.)

The prices on two things went down:  Pear trees and turtle doves.  The prices on four things went up slightly:  Gold rings . . . geese . . . pipers . . . and drummers.

The most expensive thing in the song is the seven swans-a-swimming . . . they’ll run you $13,125, or $1,875 each.  So they’re around one-third of the entire cost.

The cheapest item is the partridge to put in your pear tree . . . it’s just $20.18.  (The pear tree will run you $199.95.)