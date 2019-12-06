What would it cost to buy everything from the 12 Days of Christmas Song? Here’s the breakdown…..
by Jay Morgan | Dec 6, 2019 | Featured |
PNC Financial Services recently released their annual list of the cost of everything in the song. And the total this year is . . . $38,993.59. That’s up just $67.56 from last year.
(And that’s just if you buy everything once. If you buy things over and over like the song says, you’ll need $170,298.03.)
The prices on two things went down: Pear trees and turtle doves. The prices on four things went up slightly: Gold rings . . . geese . . . pipers . . . and drummers.
The most expensive thing in the song is the seven swans-a-swimming . . . they’ll run you $13,125, or $1,875 each. So they’re around one-third of the entire cost.
The cheapest item is the partridge to put in your pear tree . . . it’s just $20.18. (The pear tree will run you $199.95.)