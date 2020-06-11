Who is the greatest movie hero ever? Well, according to the readers of “Empire“ magazine, it’s INDIANA JONES.

They actually did a Top 50, but they didn’t release the list yesterday. It’s in their new Heroes Issue. (Which hits newsstands TODAY.) Some of the other heroes who made the list include:

Ripley from “Alien”

Rick Blaine from “Casablanca”

Black Panther

Trinity from “The Matrix”

Sarah Connor from “The Terminator”

Marty McFly from “Back to the Future”

Katniss Everdeen from “The Hunger Games”

Axel Foley from “Beverly Hills Cop”

Moana