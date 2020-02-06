Will Maren Morris Go Into Labor at Her Houston Rodeo Show?

If you’re a parent, then you know first-hand that babies will be born when they’re good and ready. That’s the situation MAREN MORRIS will be facing next month when she plays Rodeo Houston.

According to Nash Country Daily, she’ll be a couple of weeks away from her due date when she takes the stage on March 7th. IF she takes the stage. She said, quote, “I think I can do it. I think I can pull it off.

“I’m nervous, but I’ve talked to my doctor about it, and I’m going to fly in and out the same day, and just keep it super chill. My set is at like 6:00 P.M., and it’s not too long of a flight, so I could be back in Nashville by nine, hopefully.”

She didn’t plan for it to shake out this way. She booked the show before she was pregnant but decided not to cancel because, well, it’s Rodeo Houston.

Quote, “It’s such an iconic thing to get to do, especially being from Texas. So when I found out that I was pregnant, I was like, ‘Oh my God, being nine months pregnant at the Houston Rodeo would be kinda badass.'”