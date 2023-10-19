Willis native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk

Willis native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2023/10/willis-native-serves-aboard-navy.html

By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach

NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class James Jordan, a native of Willis, Texas, serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Jordan graduated in 2008 from Willis High School.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Willis.

“Growing up, my grandfather was big on working hard and producing quality work in everything we do,” said Jordan. “His entire life he took every job seriously. He put the same work ethic into his garden after he retired. Working hard is very important in the Navy.”