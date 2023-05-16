Wine & Food Week honors a food legend plus a week of stellar epicurean wizardry.

Houston, Texas (May 11, 2023) … “Wine and food are like art because they express the culture, imagination and passion of the people who create them” said Wine & Food Week co-founder Constance McDerby. “We’re excited to announce that the stage is set for Wine & Food Week June 5- 11 with the theme Wine + Food = Art which will celebrate the creativity found in the heart of the wine and food industry. Featuring hundreds of wines, chefs from across Houston and beyond, we’re also weaving the arts into our entire line-up plus we’re honoring food journalist Patricia Sharpe, who is the restaurant critic for Texas Monthly. She has been on staff at the magazine for 48 years and has also contributed to Gourmet, Bon Appétit, Saveur, and the New York Times,” added McDerby. Paying homage to the theme Wine + Food = Art, guests can expect to indulge all their senses including a range of experiential art installations, meet and greet with award-winning and emerging artists, and much more. Tickets for all events are available at wineandfoodweek.com.

Kicking off Wine & Food Week June 5 is a special dinner at Harrison’s, a new event space at The Woodlands Resort. The seven-course wine pairing dinner Flavors of Australia Wine Dinner & Kickoff is presented by Simon Solomon the Wine Ambassador of Winebow International. Travel the world but leave the passport behind June 7 at Wine Around the World Wednesday where guests will sip and learn about wines from Greece, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Australia, and Argentina. It’s all things pink and sparkling at Rose’ Way, A Sweet Soiree June 8 at The Peach Orchard Venue with a trend-setting fashion show by Market Street plus an exceptional performance by Vitacca Ballet, a creation-based repertoire company, whose approachable work combines wit, beauty, athleticism, and intellect within dance performance, presented by The Woodlands City Lifestyle Magazine.

Monique Studak, Principal at Thirst for Knowledge moderates a formidable panel of female Master Sommeliers, Wine Director and Winery owner who share their personal journey with wine as they speak to their pairings at the Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Luncheon, & Panel Discussion, at The Club at Carlton Woods on June 9. Guests include Molly Austad, Advanced Sommelier and Wine Director for Bluedorn and Navy Blue; June Rodil, Master Sommelier and CEO & Partner of Goodnight Hospitality; Julie Dalton, Master Sommelier for the Post Oak Hotel and Wine Director for Stella’s Wine Bar, both Landry’s Corporation properties, and Molly Monson-Stutesman, owner of Goose Ridge Estate Vineyards & Winery. Also meet Russell Kane, author of the award-winning book The Wineslinger Chronicles: Texas on the Vine.

A great date night awaits at the artfully crafted Sips, Suds & Savor June 9 featuring craft beer, wine, spirits, and an array of experiential art installations like PaintJam! — an electrifying performance art show in which paintings are spun together in minutes live onstage! Don’t miss the incredible father-son speed painting duo starring Dan and Harvey Dunn. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative wearable art—think cork necklaces, wine bottle prints, or go wild with a food-inspired creation. Guests can vote on the most artistic wine label, enjoy live music, and watch live art performance art.

The week culminates with the grand dame—the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase June 10 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom where acclaimed chefs compete for the coveted Chef of Chefs Award presented by Goya Foods and a $5,000 cash prize. Patricia Sharpe will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the winner of the most artistic wine label will be announced. Looking for that extra touch of VIP, be sure to get tickets early to the Bayway Cadillac VIP Luxury Lounge with ultra-premium wines, food selections by Le Jardiniere and take-home photos with the legendary Patricia Sharpe. Space is limited.

Sunday June 11 the week closes out with La Dolce Vita Sparkling Brunch. In partnership with Wine & Food Week and Palm Bay International, Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen is offering an irresistible 4-course brunch paired with a guided Italian wine tasting on June 11th from 11:00am – 2:00pm (wine pairings start at 11:30a). Wine & Food Week is truly foodie heaven all the while supporting charitable organizations such as The Woodlands Arts Council, and New Danville, just to name a few. Tickets are available online at https://www.wineandfoodweek.com/events. Plus, you can make it a staycation or let your out-of-town foodie friends know about valuable travel packages.

Experience Wine & Food Week at The Westin at The Woodlands

Visitors can enjoy a selection of room and package options at The Westin at The Woodlands hotel on the Woodlands Waterway, just steps from programming as well as popular shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The hotel’s Wine Rendezvous package includes luxurious overnight accommodations plus (2) tickets to the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Or, indulge in the Wine & Food Week package and receive a $100 property food and beverage gift credit, which can be applied to seats – priced at $75 each – at Wine & Food Week’s La Dolce Vita Brunch on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The family-style meal will take place at the acclaimed Sorriso restaurant, located on the hotel’s lobby level. Room only offerings are also available.

Wine & Food Week is presented by H-E-B. Sponsored by: Bayway Cadillac of The Woodlands (Official Automotive Partner), Aruba Tourism, Goya Foods, Wines from Europe Shares (Bulgaria), Visit The Woodlands, Constellation Brands, Freixenet-Mionetto USA, The Woodlands Hotel Group of Westin Waterway, The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection, Palm Bay International, The Wine Group, Trinchero Family Estates, Winebow Fine Wine + Spirits, Republic National Distributing Company, Volante Integrated Planning Northwestern Mutual, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Hope Family Wines, Michael David Winery, Riboli Family Wines, Roots Run Deep, Goose Ridge Estate Winery, Wine From Lebanon, Seychelles Med & Laser Spa, SpeedPro The Woodlands, The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel, Market Street, The Peach Orchard Venue, The Key, Renewal by Andersen, Lakonia Imports, The Brightpoint, The Woodlands Country Club, The Butler House, Women Driving Business, Houston Magazine, Hello Woodlands, Woodlands Online, Houston Chronicle, PaperCity The Woodlands, The Woodlands City Lifestyle Magazine, Sunny 99.1, K-STAR-Radio, Infiniti Graphics, Genesis Photography, Kelley Sweet Photography, Goodtaste with Tanji and Steven David Photography.

THE CURATED EVENT LINE-UP

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Flavors of Australia Wine & Dine Kickoff Dinner

Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort | 6:00 – 9:00pm | Ticket: $95++

Join us for the kickoff of Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands with a seven-course dinner paired with Australian wines led by Simon Solomon the Wine Ambassador for Winebow International. The Woodlands Resort is debuting the newly renovated resort and new dining concept, Harrison’s, for this special event. The event starts at 6pm and will feature live music from a local electric violinist.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Wine Around The World Wednesday

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott | 6:00 – 9:00pm | Ticket: $55

Get ready to travel around the world. No passport required. Just bring along your tastebuds and a friend, for this international wine-tasting experience. Salud! Nosh on lite bites with international foods paired with each wine. Knowledgeable wine experts will be on hand to walk you through the wines exploring the wine industry in the country of origin. Pack light and let your wanderlust take hold as we journey wine glass in hand around the world.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Rosé Way, A Sweet Soiree

The Peach Orchard Venue | 6:00 – 9:00pm | Ticket: $75 • Reserved Fashion Show Seat: $125

Step into your pink mode and enjoy Rosé Way, a Sweet Soiree. Rosé wines, sparkling wines and trending sweet wines will flow as guests enjoy getting their posh on with a fashion show provided by Market Street, beauty services, music, door prizes and more. The gorgeous venue, The Peach Orchard will have your jaw-dropping at the beauty as you arrive.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Luncheon & Panel Discussion

The Club at Carlton Woods | 11:30am – 3:00pm | Ticket: $135

The moderator leads a panel of women Master Sommeliers, Wine Director and Winery owner, guiding guests behind the bottle.

Intimate experience with tasting stations followed by a multi-course wine meal.

Sips, Suds & Savor

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott | 6:00 – 9:00pm | Ticket: $45

Casual and fun Friday night out with great grub, live music, wine, beer, craft spirits and did we mention fun? Perfect

date night, friends group gathering or come meet a new friend and capture the moment at selfie stations capturing this lively experience. A real value for this all-inclusive immersive experience!

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom | 7:00 – 10:00pm | Ticket: $150

A culinary extravaganza for the decadent taste bud enthusiasts. You’ll enjoy chef demonstrations and culinary offerings from 35 restaurants competing to be the winner of the Chef of Chefs Culinary Awards as voted by an esteemed panel of judges. Featuring hundreds of wines, The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase presents guests with the opportunity to slip into their finest attire and be in the company of serious wine enthusiasts.

Bayway Cadillac VIP Luxury Lounge

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom | 7:00 – 10:00pm | Ticket: $200

If the finer life is more your style, the lavish VIP Luxury Lounge is the place for you. Indulge in luxury with crème de la crème wine selections only available in this posh playground. Rub elbows with Wine & Food Week special guests, celebrities, media, and food judges throughout the evening.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

La Dolce Vita Sparkling Brunch

Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen | 11:00am – 2:00pm | Tickets: $75

Enjoy an irresistible 4-course brunch paired with a guided Italian wine tasting at Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen. With flighted wine pairings from Palm Bay International and the invitation to join a guided walk of the Waterway Art Benches with Westin’s Wellness Concierge following brunch, this is the perfect completion to your Wine & Food Week experience.