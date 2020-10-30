Wish Tree

Since 1996, Kstar Country has partnered with CPS in Montgomery and Walker Counties to fulfill the holiday wishes of hundreds of children each year.

If you would like to “adopt” one of our lists, please comment on the list, then send an email to LisaChristi@KstarCountry.com with the child’s name and # (# found at the bottom of the list). The final day to have all of the items dropped off at the station is December 11th BY 5PM. If you have any questions, please email Lisa- or call 936-788-1035.

** CHILDREN THAT ARE RELATED ARE NOTED AT THE BOTTOM OF THE LIST. THESE LISTS CANNOT BE ADOPTED SEPARATELY**

See the lists here –> https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=kstarcountry&set=a.10158925341257938

**The list is always growing. Please check back often.