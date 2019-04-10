Woman Suing Houston Astros Because Mascot Shot Her With T-Shirt Cannon

ABC claims Jennifer Harughty is suing the Houston Astros for $1 million because the team’s mascot shot her at close range with a T-shirt cannon. The T-shirt shattered her left index finger. A surgeon placed two screws in Jennifer’s finger. She has very little range of motion and is permanently impaired.

The Astros released a statement saying, ”The Astros are aware of the lawsuit with allegations regarding Orbit’s t-shirt launcher. We do not agree with the allegations. The Astros will continue to use fan popular t-shirt launchers during games.”