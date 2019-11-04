You Can Get $3,300 for Getting the Flu on Purpose for a Study

The National Institutes of Health is running a study that will pay people $3,300 to get the flu ON PURPOSE. They want to monitor its symptoms, so they’ll give you a nasal spray to infect yourself and then just kinda see what happens.

They’re only taking 80 total volunteers who’ll have to be able to go in person to one of four locations in Baltimore . . . St. Louis . . . Cincinnati . . . and Durham, North Carolina.

(ABC 11 – Raleigh)