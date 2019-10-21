You Can Now Dress as a Sexy Popeyes Chicken Sandwich for Halloween

These days, if something becomes a big enough trend, some company is going to find a way to turn it into a sexy Halloween costume.

Here’s the latest one . . . a company called Yandy that’s known for getting weird with Halloween just came out with a Sexy Popeyes Chicken Sandwich costume.

This costume is basically a one-piece bathing suit that looks kind of like a chicken sandwich. Frankly it looks more like a hamburger, but whatever. And it has the words “SOLD OUT” stamped across the pelvic region.

If you’ve been holding out on buying a Halloween costume until you FINALLY found the perfect one and this is it, it’s on sale at Yandy.com for $80.