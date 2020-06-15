You Start Becoming Your Father at Age 37 . . . Here Are the 10 Signs
According to a new survey, the average guy starts turning into his father at age 37. And more than two-thirds of men say they feel more like their father every single year.
Here are the top 10 signs you’re turning into your dad . . .
- You start taking grilling very seriously.
- You fix things instead of just replacing them.
- You start telling “dad jokes.”
- You tell your kids to “ask their mother.”
- You fall asleep on the couch watching sports.
- You grunt getting up off the couch.
- You mute commercials.
- You love to mow the lawn.
- You don’t like it when other people touch the thermostat.
- You finish the leftover food on everyone’s plates. (New York Post)