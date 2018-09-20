AAA Texas: State Gas Price Average Drops; National Pump Prices Stable After Florence

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.60 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than this day last week and is 12 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.04 while drivers in San Antonio and Texarkana are paying the least at $2.52 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84, which is the same as this day last week and 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

As expected, tropical system Florence did not impact gas prices in Texas, and even across the country. The likely reason is that unlike the Gulf Coast, which is home to dozens of refineries, the Carolinas only contain pipelines and terminals. This means U.S. crude processing is not compromised and neither are gas prices.

“Gas prices remained pretty stable across Texas week-to-week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “What was Hurricane Florence caused little to no disruption to the state’s gas prices and even the nation’s, as well.”

Florence bumped up South Carolina’s average gas price to $2.60 earlier in the week, which was only a penny more compared to the prior week. Otherwise, pump prices for the majority of the south and southeast are dropping slightly or seeing no change. And, again, Gulf Coast refineries have not been impacted by tropical weather, processing continues as normal.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .