AAA Texas: State Gas Price Up Two Cents Following Heavy Labor Day Demand

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than this day last week and is eight cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.06 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.52 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.85, which is one cent more than this day last week and 19 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Record demand heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend caused gas prices to increase slightly week-to-week. However, now that summer is in the rearview mirror, demand is expected to significantly drop off in the coming weeks, meaning motorists can expect to see gas prices steadily decline.

“Heavy demand caused gas prices to increase slightly coming off of Labor Day, however with summer driving season behind us demand is expected to decrease significantly in the coming weeks,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Market analysts anticipate retail gas prices will decrease once demand begins to drop. Drivers looking to save on fuel costs can download the AAA Mobile App for free to find the cheapest gas near them.”

Many states in the south and southeast region of the U.S., including Texas, have some of the lowest gas prices in the country. Texas ranks 9th in the nation for the lowest statewide gas price average. Alabama has the lowest average in the country as drivers there are paying $2.53 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Hawaii is paying the most at $3.78 per gallon.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.

