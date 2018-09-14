City of Conroe hosts Emergency Preparedness Fairs in September and November

City of Conroe Hosts Emergency Preparedness Fair

September is National Emergency Preparedness Month and to help you prepare, the City of Conroe and numerous public safety-minded partners invite residents to learn more about all aspects of personal safety by hosting two Emergency Preparedness Fairs, the first on Tuesday, September 18 and the second Saturday, November 3 at the Conroe Activity Center (1204 Candy Cane Lane). These free events will be from 3:00

p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and offer demonstrations, exhibits, and Smart911 signup assistance geared towards educating residents and businesses about personal and home safety, local hazards and response plans, and what you can do now to be better prepared.

“This Emergency Preparedness Fair is designed to help all our residents and business owners become familiar with the many aspects of safety and the importance of being prepared.” City of Conroe Communications Coordinator Victoria Endsley said. “From weather emergencies like floods and hurricanes to those less predictable, like hazardous material spills, fires or medical emergencies, it helps to know what to do when faced with these situations. Being prepared will empower our residents and businesses and lead to more positive outcomes.”

Numerous local emergency responders and response groups, non-profit agencies, and local businesses will be on hand to meet with the public. There will be several raffles throughout the event, demonstrations and response vehicle will also be on display. Volunteers will be on hand for residents who would like assistance signing up for Smart911. Smart911 allows individuals to create a secure safety profile for their household so Emergency Responders can then use this key information to help them faster and more efficiently.

