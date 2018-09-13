Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $739 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $738.8 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 10.5 percent more than in September 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Sept. 2018)
|Recipient
|Sept. 2018
Allocations
|Change from
Sept. 2017
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$475.6M
|?9.0%
|?8.0%
|Transit Systems
|$162.5M
|?10.4%
|?6.9%
|Counties
|$47.3M
|?17.8%
|?14.5%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$53.4M
|?20.3%
|?18.3%
|Total
|$738.8M
|?10.5%
|?8.8%
For details on September sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.