Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $739 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $738.8 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 10.5 percent more than in September 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Sept. 2018) Recipient Sept. 2018

Allocations Change from

Sept. 2017 Year-to-date

Change Cities $475.6M ?9.0% ?8.0% Transit Systems $162.5M ?10.4% ?6.9% Counties $47.3M ?17.8% ?14.5% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $53.4M ?20.3% ?18.3% Total $738.8M ?10.5% ?8.8%

For details on September sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.