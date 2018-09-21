CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP SEPTEMBER 26TH AND REGULAR MEETING SEPTEMBER 27TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. B. Discuss Change Order request to increase PO# 18-00484 from $43,931.00 to $50,397.00. Discuss bid award for the CDBG Housing Reconstruction Project in the amount of $490,500 to John s. Overby N. Mikeska Kings Group, Juan Carlos Reyes, owner/builder, out of Spring, Texas. C. Discuss Pipeline Agreements with Union Pacific Railroad Company. T. Woolley D. Discus approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 14, Block 1, T. Woolley Lots 1-14, Block 2, Lots 1-14 and Block 3, Lots 1-12. E. Discuss approval of Change Order 3 and 4 for Freedom Blvd. Project. T. Woolley F. Discuss bid award for the Fiber Connectivity Project. T. Woolley G. Discuss award of contract for Municipal Court Delinquent Case Collection with McCreary, Veselka, s. Williams Bragg & Allen, P.C., (MBVA). H. Discuss amendment to the Tower Lease Agreement with CenterPoint Energy at the Public Works s. Williams Service Center Communication Tower. I. Discuss renewal of the Tower Lease Agreement with City of Cleveland at the Splendora s. Williams Communications Tower for a period of 6 months. J. Discuss annual City-wide software/hardware renewals, sole source purchases, bid renewals, s. Williams agreements and state mandated purchases to be made in FY 2018-2019, that will exceed $50,000. K. Discuss Change Order for a $2,000,000.00 reduction to Wharton Smith for Wastewater Treatment N. McGuire Plant Hurricane Harvey repairs. L. Discuss Ordinance approving proposed settlement of Entergy Texas Inc. 2018 Base Rates Case. M. Winberry M. Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of Stanley Lake Municipal Utility District to include 4.860 M. Winberry acres of land in the boundaries of the District. N. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 relating to:

Consultation concerning the value, purchase or exchange or real property Reconvene Open Meeting

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.

Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 2018 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

1.

Workshop

3.

4.

5.

6.

Workshop

ACTION AGENDA

Presentation on actuarial study performed for the Conroe Fire Fighter’s M. Winberry

Retirement Fund.

Approve Pipeline Agreements with Union Pacific Railroad Company. T. Woolley

Fourth amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program Budget for FY 17- s. Williams

18.

Sixth amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. s. Williams

Seventh amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. s. Williams

August 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. s. Williams

Consider Resolution consenting to the request of Stanley Lake Municipal Utility M. Winberry

District to include 4.860 acres of land in the boundaries of the District.

CONSENT AGENDA

Workshop Consider Change Order request to increase PO# 18-00484 from $43,931.00 to

$50,397.00.

Workshop Consider a Bid Award for the CDBG Housing Reconstruction Project in the amount of $490,500 to John Kings Group, Juan Carlos Reyes, owner/builder, out of Spring,

Workshop Consider approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 14, Block 1, Lots 1-14, Block 2, Lots 1-14 and Block 3, Lots 1-12.

11. Consider approval of Change Order 3 and 4 for Freedom Project.

Workshop Award bid for the Fiber Connectivity

Workshop Award a contract for Municipal Court Delinquent Case Collections with McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, C., (MBVA).

Workshop Approve an amendment to the Tower Lease Agreement with CenterPoint Energy at the Public Works Service Center Communications

Workshop Approve renewal of the Tower Lease Agreement with the City of Cleveland at the Splendora Communications Tower for a period of 6

Overby

Mikeska

Woolley

Woolley

Woolley

Williams

Williams

Williams

16. Workshop Approval of annual City-wide software/hardware renewals, sole source purchase, bid renewals, agreements and state mandated purchases to be made in FY 2018-2019, that will exceed $50,000 .

Williams

17.

FY 2018-2019 La Torretta Lake Resort’s Annual Budget of anticipated expending of its share of HOT Revenues.

Williams

Workshop Approve Change Order for a $2,000,000.00 reduction to Wharton Smith for McGuire

Wastewater Treatment Plant Hurricane Harvey repairs.

Workshop Consider Ordinance approving proposed settlement of Entergy Texas 2018 M. Winberry

Base Rates Case.

Council Minutes held March 27, 2018, August 22 & 23,2018, September 12 &

13, 2018.

Payment of S. Williams

Adjourn