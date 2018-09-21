Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP SEPTEMBER 26TH AND REGULAR MEETING SEPTEMBER 27TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE  CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

 

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

 

 Discuss Change Order request to increase PO# 18-00484 from $43,931.00 to $50,397.00.

Discuss bid award for the CDBG Housing Reconstruction Project in the amount of $490,500 to John

 s. Overby

N. Mikeska
  Kings Group, Juan Carlos Reyes, owner/builder, out of Spring, Texas.  
C. Discuss Pipeline Agreements with Union Pacific Railroad Company. T. Woolley
D. Discus approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 14, Block 1, T. Woolley
  Lots 1-14, Block 2, Lots 1-14 and Block 3, Lots 1-12.  
E. Discuss approval of Change Order 3 and 4 for Freedom Blvd. Project. T. Woolley
F. Discuss bid award for the Fiber Connectivity Project. T. Woolley
G. Discuss award of contract for Municipal Court Delinquent Case Collection with McCreary, Veselka, s. Williams
  Bragg & Allen, P.C., (MBVA).  
H. Discuss amendment to the Tower Lease Agreement with CenterPoint Energy at the Public Works s. Williams
  Service Center Communication Tower.  
I. Discuss  renewal  of  the  Tower  Lease  Agreement  with  City  of  Cleveland  at  the  Splendora s. Williams
  Communications Tower for a period of 6 months.  
J. Discuss  annual  City-wide  software/hardware  renewals,  sole  source  purchases,  bid  renewals, s. Williams
  agreements and state mandated purchases to be made in FY 2018-2019, that will exceed $50,000.  
K. Discuss Change Order for a $2,000,000.00 reduction to Wharton Smith for Wastewater Treatment N. McGuire
  Plant Hurricane Harvey repairs.  
L. Discuss Ordinance approving proposed settlement of Entergy Texas Inc. 2018 Base Rates Case. M. Winberry
M. Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of Stanley Lake Municipal Utility District to include 4.860 M. Winberry
  acres of land in the boundaries of the District.  
N. Recess  Open  Meeting  in  order  to  conduct  Closed  Executive  Session  pursuant  to  Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 relating to:  
  • Consultation concerning the value, purchase or exchange or real property Reconvene Open Meeting

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.

Council Members  Inquiry  Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

 

 

RECONVENE

 

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 2018 9:30 A.M.

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

 

 

 

ACTION AGENDA

Presentation   on   actuarial   study   performed   for   the   Conroe   Fire   Fighter’s    M. Winberry

Retirement Fund.

 

Approve Pipeline Agreements with Union Pacific Railroad Company.                             T. Woolley

 

Fourth amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program Budget for FY 17-       s. Williams

18.

 

Sixth amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18.                                    s. Williams

 

Seventh amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18.                               s. Williams

 

August 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report.                                                           s. Williams

 

Consider  Resolution consenting to the request of Stanley  Lake Municipal  Utility     M. Winberry

District to include 4.860 acres of land in the boundaries of the District.

 

CONSENT AGENDA

  1. Workshop Consider  Change Order request to increase PO#  18-00484 from  $43,931.00 to

$50,397.00.

 

  1. Workshop Consider a Bid Award for the CDBG Housing Reconstruction Project  in  the amount of $490,500  to John Kings Group, Juan  Carlos  Reyes,  owner/builder, out of Spring,

 

  1. Workshop Consider approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 14, Block 1, Lots 1-14, Block 2, Lots 1-14 and Block 3, Lots 1-12.

 

  1. 11. Consider approval of Change Order 3 and 4 for Freedom Project.

 

  1. Workshop Award bid for the Fiber Connectivity

 

  1. Workshop Award   a   contract   for   Municipal   Court    Delinquent   Case   Collections   with McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, C., (MBVA).

 

  1. Workshop Approve an amendment to the Tower Lease Agreement with CenterPoint Energy at the Public Works Service Center Communications

 

  1. Workshop Approve  renewal of the Tower  Lease Agreement  with the City of Cleveland at the Splendora Communications Tower for a period of 6

 

16.     Workshop Approval of annual City-wide software/hardware renewals, sole  source purchase, bid renewals, agreements and state mandated purchases to be made in FY 2018-2019, that will exceed $50,000 .

17.

FY  2018-2019    La  Torretta  Lake  Resort’s  Annual    Budget  of  anticipated expending of its share of HOT Revenues.

  1. Workshop Approve  Change Order for a $2,000,000.00  reduction to Wharton Smith for McGuire

Wastewater Treatment Plant Hurricane Harvey repairs.

 

  1. Workshop Consider Ordinance approving proposed settlement of Entergy Texas 2018                 M. Winberry

Base Rates Case.

 

  1. Council Minutes held March 27, 2018, August 22 & 23,2018, September 12 &

13, 2018.

 

  1. Payment of S. Williams

 

Adjourn

 

 

 

 

 