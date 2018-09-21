CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP SEPTEMBER 26TH AND REGULAR MEETING SEPTEMBER 27TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|Discuss Change Order request to increase PO# 18-00484 from $43,931.00 to $50,397.00.
Discuss bid award for the CDBG Housing Reconstruction Project in the amount of $490,500 to John
|Kings Group, Juan Carlos Reyes, owner/builder, out of Spring, Texas.
|Discuss Pipeline Agreements with Union Pacific Railroad Company.
|Discus approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 14, Block 1,
|Lots 1-14, Block 2, Lots 1-14 and Block 3, Lots 1-12.
|Discuss approval of Change Order 3 and 4 for Freedom Blvd. Project.
|Discuss bid award for the Fiber Connectivity Project.
|Discuss award of contract for Municipal Court Delinquent Case Collection with McCreary, Veselka,
|Bragg & Allen, P.C., (MBVA).
|Discuss amendment to the Tower Lease Agreement with CenterPoint Energy at the Public Works
|Service Center Communication Tower.
|Discuss renewal of the Tower Lease Agreement with City of Cleveland at the Splendora
|Communications Tower for a period of 6 months.
|Discuss annual City-wide software/hardware renewals, sole source purchases, bid renewals,
|agreements and state mandated purchases to be made in FY 2018-2019, that will exceed $50,000.
|Discuss Change Order for a $2,000,000.00 reduction to Wharton Smith for Wastewater Treatment
|Plant Hurricane Harvey repairs.
|Discuss Ordinance approving proposed settlement of Entergy Texas Inc. 2018 Base Rates Case.
|M. Winberry
|Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of Stanley Lake Municipal Utility District to include 4.860
|acres of land in the boundaries of the District.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 relating to:
- Consultation concerning the value, purchase or exchange or real property Reconvene Open Meeting
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 2018 – 9:30 A.M.
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
- Workshop
ACTION AGENDA
Presentation on actuarial study performed for the Conroe Fire Fighter’s M. Winberry
Retirement Fund.
Approve Pipeline Agreements with Union Pacific Railroad Company. T. Woolley
Fourth amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program Budget for FY 17- s. Williams
18.
Sixth amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. s. Williams
Seventh amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. s. Williams
August 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. s. Williams
Consider Resolution consenting to the request of Stanley Lake Municipal Utility M. Winberry
District to include 4.860 acres of land in the boundaries of the District.
CONSENT AGENDA
- Workshop Consider Change Order request to increase PO# 18-00484 from $43,931.00 to
$50,397.00.
- Workshop Consider a Bid Award for the CDBG Housing Reconstruction Project in the amount of $490,500 to John Kings Group, Juan Carlos Reyes, owner/builder, out of Spring,
- Workshop Consider approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 14, Block 1, Lots 1-14, Block 2, Lots 1-14 and Block 3, Lots 1-12.
- 11. Consider approval of Change Order 3 and 4 for Freedom Project.
- Workshop Award bid for the Fiber Connectivity
- Workshop Award a contract for Municipal Court Delinquent Case Collections with McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, C., (MBVA).
- Workshop Approve an amendment to the Tower Lease Agreement with CenterPoint Energy at the Public Works Service Center Communications
- Workshop Approve renewal of the Tower Lease Agreement with the City of Cleveland at the Splendora Communications Tower for a period of 6
16. Workshop Approval of annual City-wide software/hardware renewals, sole source purchase, bid renewals, agreements and state mandated purchases to be made in FY 2018-2019, that will exceed $50,000 .
FY 2018-2019 La Torretta Lake Resort’s Annual Budget of anticipated expending of its share of HOT Revenues.
- Workshop Approve Change Order for a $2,000,000.00 reduction to Wharton Smith for McGuire
Wastewater Treatment Plant Hurricane Harvey repairs.
- Workshop Consider Ordinance approving proposed settlement of Entergy Texas 2018 M. Winberry
Base Rates Case.
- Council Minutes held March 27, 2018, August 22 & 23,2018, September 12 &
13, 2018.
- Payment of S. Williams
Adjourn