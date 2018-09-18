HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Catalina

ID#371126

Female

Catalina is a ten-year-old Labrador mix whose family had to move and couldn’t bring her along. She has lived with kids and other dogs and her easygoing personality allows her to get along with anyone. Catalina is happiest when she’s able to take long walks with plenty of things to sniff. She’s got an endearing habit of mumble-barking when she gets excited, and she’s sure to win your heart. Catalina is available to adopt at a discount through the Houston SPCA’s Golden Paws program. To learn more visit www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt and visit her at the Houston SPCA today!