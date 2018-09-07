OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET SEPTEMBER 7TH

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, September 10, 2018 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE by Jose Pascua PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes pe r person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- I) Statements of sp ecificf actual information given in resp onse to any inquiry.
- A recitation of existingpolicy in response to an
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afutur e meetin
- DEPARTMENT REPORTS
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Report on Code Enforcement
- PUBLIC WORKS -Projects Update
- POLICE -Report on Monthly Activities
- CITY SECRETARY -Update on Waste Management Recycle changes
- CITY MANAGER -Report on Monthly Activities
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT
OLD BUSINESS
- MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held August 27, 2018.
NEW BUSINESS
TEXPOOL RESOLUTION -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve amending resolution designating authorized representatives of the City of Oak Ridge North from Vicky Rudy to Richard Derr.
ADJOURN
|
I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certi fy that this not ice of meeting was posted in the front window of the Oak Ridge North Municipal Building, a
place convenient and readily accessible to the general publ ic at all times 3¥d on the City’s official internet website at hltp://www. oakride.enorth . com and said notice was posted on the following date and time: F’riday, September 7, 2018
at 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was convened.
|
NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT Tl-IE PUBLIC MEETING
The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Build ing and the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to the building and special parkin g are available at the primary north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons with disabilities who plan to allend this meeting are requested to
|contact the City Secretary at 281-292-4648 or by fax 28 l- 367-TI29, or by email at charrell@oakridgcnorth.com, 48 hours prior to this meeting.
City Secretary –
Notice also given to the Courier, The Houston Chronicle and The Villager.