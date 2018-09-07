Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET SEPTEMBER 7TH

by | Sep 7, 2018 | Local News |

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

 

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 10, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385

 

AGENDA

 

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT  OF SILENCE by Jose Pascua PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes pe r person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

  1. I) Statements of sp ecificf actual information given in resp onse to any inquiry.
  • A recitation of existingpolicy in response to an
  • A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afutur e meetin

 

  1. DEPARTMENT REPORTS
    • BUILDING DEPARTMENT
      • Report on Monthly Activities
      • Report on Code Enforcement
    • PUBLIC WORKS -Projects Update
    • POLICE -Report on Monthly Activities
    • CITY SECRETARY -Update on Waste Management Recycle changes
    • CITY MANAGER -Report on Monthly Activities

 

OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held August 27, 2018.

 

NEW BUSINESS

 

TEXPOOL RESOLUTION  -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve amending resolution designating authorized representatives of the City of Oak Ridge North from Vicky Rudy to Richard Derr.

 

 

ADJOURN

 

 

NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT Tl-IE PUBLIC MEETING

 

The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Build ing and the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to the building and special parkin g are available at the primary north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons with disabilities who plan to allend this meeting are requested to
contact the City Secretary at 281-292-4648 or by fax 28 l- 367-TI29, or by email at charrell@oakridgcnorth.com, 48 hours prior to this meeting.

