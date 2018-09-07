OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET SEPTEMBER 7TH

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certi fy that this not ice of meeting was posted in the front window of the Oak Ridge North Municipal Building, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general publ ic at all times 3¥d on the City’s official internet website at h lt p: // www. oakride.enorth . com and said notice was posted on the following date and time: F’riday, September 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was convened.

NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT Tl-IE PUBLIC MEETING The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Build ing and the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to the building and special parkin g are available at the primary north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons with disabilities who plan to allend this meeting are requested to