OAK RIDGE NORTH PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION TO MEET OCTOBER FIRST

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 1, 2018 City Municipal Building Cow1cil Chambers

27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

CITIZENS COMMENTS

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on agenda and non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture meetin

MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve minutes of the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting held on August 06,

CHAPTER 34 CODE OF ORDINANCES -Discussion regarding the proposed repeal of Chapter 34 of the Oak Ridge North Code of Ordinances, entitled “Environment” and replacing it with a new Chapter 34 entitled “Nuisances” defining and declaring what constitutes a nuisance and their abatement and

OAK RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SPECIFIC USE PERMIT PRELIMINARY REPORT – Discussion and possible action regarding the revocation of the specific use permit for “Oak Ridge Christian Academy” in the zoning district PD-1 at the address of 27420 Robinson

JOINT PUBLIC HEARING -Discussion and possible action regarding setting a joint public hearing with City Council for Monday, October 22, 2018 at 6:30 m.regarding

the revocation of a Specific Use Permit for “Oak Ridge Christian Academy” in the zoning district PD-I at the address of 27420 Robinson Road.

TROY PARKS SPECIFIC USE PERMIT Discussion and possible action regarding the revocation of the specific use permit granted to Troy Parks for a business known as “Houston PDR, , dba Wicked Dent Solutions” in the zoning district M-3 at the address of 26797 Hanna Road.

JOINT PUBLIC HEARING – Discussion and possible action regarding setting a joint public hearing with City Council for Monday, October 22, 2018 at 6:30 m. regarding the revocation of a Specific Use Permit for “Houston PDR, Inc., dba Wicked Dent Solutions” in the zoning district M-3 at the address of 26797 Hanna Road.

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS – Discussion and possible action to identify agenda items for the November 5, 2018 P&Z

ADJOURN