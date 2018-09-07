US 290 PROGRAM CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES TO PUSH TOWARD THE FINISH LINE Several major closures during weekend of Sept. 14 ________________________________________

HOUSTON – On Monday, September 17, 2018, the Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor will open the westbound mainlanes from Pinemont to W Little York. Completion of this work marks a major milestone for the US 290 Program, with five mainlanes open to traffic from W. Little York to I-610.

To allow the contractor space to safely open the mainlanes and place roadway signage, the following closures are necessary during the weekend of Sept. 14-17:

Total closure of the US 290 westbound mainlanes from Bingle to FM 529 from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17. Motorists will be detoured to take the Bingle exit, continue on the westbound frontage road and re-enter the mainlanes after FM 529. Drivers leaving the Houston area can also take I-10 West to TX-99 North to pick up US 290.

Total closure of the US 290 eastbound mainlanes from West Little York to Hollister from 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. Motorists will be detoured to the FM 529 exit, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and re-enter the mainlanes after Hollister.

Total closure of the Beltway 8 north and southbound direct connectors to US 290 westbound from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

Beltway 8 northbound motorists will be detoured to take the W. Little York exit, continue on the Beltway 8 northbound frontage road, turn left on the US 290 westbound frontage road and enter the US 290 mainlanes after FM 529.



Beltway 8 southbound motorists will be detoured to take the West Road exit, continue on the Beltway 8 southbound frontage road, turn right on the US 290 westbound frontage road and enter the US 290 mainlanes after FM 529.



Two inside mainlanes of US 290 eastbound closed from FM 1960 to Beltway 8 from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

Total Closure of the Beltway 8 north and southbound direct connectors to US 290 eastbound from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

Beltway 8 northbound motorists will be detoured to the W. Little York exit, continue on the Beltway 8 northbound frontage road, right on the US 290 eastbound frontage road and enter the US 290 mainlanes after Hollister.



Beltway 8 southbound motorists will be detoured to the West Road exit, continue on the Beltway 8 southbound frontage road, left on the US 290 eastbound frontage road and enter the US 290 mainlanes after Hollister.



Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

To learn more about the US 290 Program or the roadway closures related to this work, please visit www.my290.com or www.houstontranstar.org.

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @my290Houston.