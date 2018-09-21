WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET SEPTEMBER 24TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

SEPTEMBER 24, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETTE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on August 27, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on September 4, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on September 10, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on September 17, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of September 17, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive EMS report for August 2018 Receive Treasurer Investment Report for August 2018 Receive County Clerk’s report for August 2018 Receive Planning and Development Report for August 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Special Prosecution Unit

Discuss and take action on lease Agreement between First National Bank of Huntsville and Walker County SPU – Laura Yosko

District Attorney

Discuss and take action to change the funding source for the investigator contract to use funds from a currently open position with the amount spent not to exceed the monthly budgeted allotment for that Any amounts in excess of that will be paid from the Forfeiture Fund – David Weeks

Sheriff’s Office

Discuss and take action on request to accept a no-match grant, administered by the Governor’s Office, for a new Records Management System for the Sheriff’s Office, in the amount of $344,000. – Brad Fullwood Discuss and approve a software license and service agreement with the vendor, Mark43, – Brad Fullwood Treasurer Discuss and take action on approval of Workers’ Compensation program renewal questionnaire – Amy Klawinsky 1 Discuss and take action on Collections Plan for Walker County – Amy Klawinksy Disbursement Report for 09/05/18- 09/17/1 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on approval of Vulcan duplicate billing names for road materials – Mike Williford 1 Discuss and take action on renewal of Canon Copier maintenance agreement – Mike Williford Discuss and take action to revise bid C2360-19-004 Culverts & Pipe, Coburn’s – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on award of bid C2360-19-008, Hydrated Lime, to Austin White Lime Company – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve Order 2018-91, granting an exemption to P2 Emulsion Plants – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve Order 2018-92, granting an exemption to Waller County Asphalt – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve Order 2018-93, Granting an exemption to Texas Industries Expanded Shale Lightweight Aggregates – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Order 2018-94, granting exemption to Stryker Medical – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Order 2018-95, granting an exemption to Texas Road and Sign Supply – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve Order 2018-96, granting an exemption to Safran MorphoTrak – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Order 2018-97, granting an exemption to Frist Materials (True Blend) – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve Order 2018-98, granting an exemption for Vehicle/Equipment Repairs – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve Order 2018-99, granting an exemption for Utilities – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on Claims and Invoices submitted for – Patricia Allen

Page 1of 3

County Clerk

Discuss the finding statement for the County Clerk’s office, 2017 Local Registrar Self-Assessment with the Texas Department of State Health Services – Kari French Discuss and take action on the adoption of the Sheriff’s and Constable Fees for 2019 for compliance with the Texas State Comptroller’s office – Kari French

Planning and Development

Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-027 ] Re-Plat of Lots 17, 18 and 19, Block 3, Section 10 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision ,A . Whittaker Survey, A-581 – Lilly Cove – 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-027] Re-Plat of Lots 17, 18 and 19, Block 3, Section 10 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision , Whittaker Survey, A-581 – Lilly Cove – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-028 ] Re-Plat of Lot 2 of the Reece Lane Addition Subdivision Vital Flores Survey, A- 20 – Oxbow Lane , 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-028 ] Re-Plat of Lot 2 of the Reece Lane Addition Subdivision Vital Flores Survey, A- 20 – Oxbow Lane , 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Charles Squires request for variance to Section 3 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding lot depth for proposed division of Lot 31 of the Blythe-Chandler Ranch Subdivision , J. Crane Survey, A-14 – Sugar Hill Road , Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on approval of repairs and relocation of electric panel to McCarty Electric in an amount not to exceed $3,000 . To be paid from SETH funds – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on a Vacation Buy Back option for County employees in an amount not to exceed $150,000 to be paid for using 2017-2018 budget – Commissioner Daugette

40.. Discuss and take action on approval for Bill Daugette, Ashlyn Hooks and Luciann Smith to attend Dude University annual conference and training event, May 5-May 8, 2019, in Raleigh, NC., to be paid for with budgeted funds. – Commissioner Daugette

Discuss and take action on FY2019 VINE Service Agreement renewal – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Order 2018-89 FY 2018-2019 Commissioner Court meeting dates – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-100, Colonial Heritage Month – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-90, National 4-H Week , October 7-13, 2018 -Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Facility Request 2018-101 for the Historical Commission’s use of the Gazebo on Saturday, October 6, 2018, from 7:30 a. – 5 :00 p.m. during Fair on the Square -Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Walker County Employee Christmas luncheon – Commissioner White

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 21st day of September, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.